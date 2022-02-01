Pakistan Super League 2022: British All Rounder David Willey Leads Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans To Third Consecutive Win

PSL 2022, David Willey Defends 8 Runs in Last Over: In the 7th match of the Pakistan Super League, England all-rounder David Willey defended 8 runs in the last over to give his team a third consecutive win. This was the second defeat for Quetta Gladiators in three matches.

In the 7th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), Multan Sultans registered their third consecutive win by defeating Quetta Gladiators by 6 runs. At the same time, this is the second defeat for the Gladiators in three matches. England all-rounder David Willey, who came to bowl the last over in this victory of Sultans, was an important contributor.

Willie took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 3.5 overs in this match. Willie, who came with the ball in the last over, defended 8 runs, giving his team a 6-run victory. The English all-rounder also took two wickets in this over and the entire team of Quetta Gladiators had to lose the match after being all out.

Playing first in this match, Multan Sultans scored 174 for 4 in 20 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan had to return to the pavilion on his second ball without opening the account today. Mohammad Hasnain took his crucial wicket. After this Shoaib Maqsood came to support opener Shaan Masood. Maksud and then Rosu returned to the pavilion after scoring 21-21 runs.

Opener Shan Masood stood holding one end and he played a brilliant innings of 88 runs in 58 balls. In the last, Tim David scored 28 runs in 16 balls to take the team’s score past 170. Chasing a target of 175 runs in reply, the innings of Quet Gladiators was initially staggered. Ben Duckett (47) took over the innings after two wickets fell for 29 runs.

He was supported to some extent by captain Sarfaraz Aham (21) and his Iftikar Ahmed also scored 30 runs to reach the score 150. The match here was in an exciting state and the responsibility of the team was on James Faulkner (18) and Sohail Tanveer (13). But David Willey’s bowling in the last over turned the match in favor of Multan Sultans.

Apart from Willie, Imran Tahir and Khushdil Shah also bowled brilliantly, taking 3-3 wickets in their names. Quetta were all out for 168 and Multan led by Mohammad Rizwan won the match. After this win, Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table. At the same time, Quetta Gladiators have moved up to the third place after a second loss.