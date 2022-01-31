Pakistan Super League Babar Azam caught Rashid Khan googly Fakhar Zaman 100s in 56 ball Lahore Qalandars won Watch Video

Fakhar Zaman Record: Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars hit a century in 56 balls. This is his first century in the Pakistan Super League. The left-handed batsman also completed his 1500 runs in the PSL.

In the sixth match of Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by 6 wickets. This is the third consecutive defeat of Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings in the tournament. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars got their first win this season.

In this match played on the night of 30 January 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan trapped Babar Azam in his googly. Rashid Khan comes to bowl the 15th over. Babar Azam was unbeaten on 41 at that time. Rashid Khan bowls the fourth ball of the over outside off-stumps.

Babar could not read that ball of Azam Rashid well. Babar tried to sweep the ball with his front knee on the pitch, but was blown away and the ball went straight to the stumps and his innings came to an end. Rashid Khan had earlier made Babar Azam his victim in the T20 World Cup 2021.

At the same time, Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars smashed the bowlers of Karachi Kings and scored a century in 56 balls. This is his first century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Along with this, this left-handed batsman also completed his 1500 runs in PSL. He is the fourth batsman to score 1500 or more runs in the PSL. Before him, Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik have achieved this feat.

Talking about the sixth match of PSL 2022, Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat. Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 170 for 7 in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars won the match by scoring 174 for 4 in 19.2 overs on the back of Fakhar Zaman’s century.

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 106 runs in 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and 4 sixes. Apart from him, Mohammad Hafeez scored 24 and Samit Patel scored 26 runs. Earlier, Sharjeel Khan played an innings of 60 runs by Karachi Kings.