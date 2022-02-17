Pakistan Super League Babar Azam Karachi Kings Consecutive 8th Loss Former RCB Player Leads Multan Sultans To Victory

PSL 2022, Babar Azam Karachi Kings Consecutive 8th Loss: Babar Azam’s team Karachi Kings has faced 8th consecutive defeat in PSL 2022. In the 23rd match, former RCB player Riley Rossoo scored the last run at a strike rate of 280 to give victory to Multan Sultans.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), Babar Azam’s team Karachi Kings is battling with poor form. In the 23rd match of the league, Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans defeated Karachi by 7 wickets. This was the 8th consecutive defeat for Karachi Kings in 8 matches. After this victory, Multan has won 7 out of 8 matches to 14 points and remains on top.

Even in this match, the captain of the Pakistan national team, Babar Azam’s bat did not play. Playing first, Karachi Kings scored 174 for 6 in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam became the victim of Rumman Rai after scoring 2 runs off 4 balls. After this, Sharjeel Khan (36) and Joe Clarke (40) took over the innings.

Qasim Akram (13), Rohail Nazir (21) and Mohammad Nabi (21) also contributed some crucial runs. In the end, Imad Wasim scored 32 runs in 16 balls to take the team’s score past 170. Shahnawaz Dahani took two wickets for Multan but he also spent 44 runs in 4 overs. Apart from them, Mujrabani, Tahir, Khushdil and Raees got one success each.

Multan Sultans started chasing the target for 175 runs. Opener Shan Masood (45) put on a partnership of 100 runs with his captain and partner Mohammad Rizwan. After this Mir Hamza gave the first blow to Multan for 100 runs. After this, Tim David of Singapore also could score only 13 runs. Mohammad Rizwan’s innings also ended on 76 runs.

At one point the match was reaching an exciting turn. After the fall of the third wicket, Multan needed 34 runs in 14 balls. South African player Riley Rossu, who played for RCB in IPL, scored 35 runs in 11 balls with Khushdil Shah to help the team win by 7 wickets with three balls to spare.

Rossu scored 14 runs in 5 balls at a strike rate of 280 and Shah scored 21 runs in 9 balls at a strike rate of about 233. With this win, Multan Sultans retained the top position in the points table and took a four-point lead from second-placed Lahore Qalandars. However, Lahore has played 7 matches and Multan 8. Even if Lahore wins the next match, Multan will still be on top.