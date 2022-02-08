Pakistan Super League Before IPL Auction Kaviya Maran Jason Roy hit 100s in 49 ball Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars victory campaign stop

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars: The victory of Quetta Gladiators led by Sarfaraz Ahmed stopped the conquest of Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars had earlier won their three matches.

In the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League, on the night of 7 February 2022, Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets. England opener Jason Roy played an important role in his victory. He was also adjudged player of the match. He scored a century in 49 balls. Jason Roy has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jason Roy has played 13 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has scored 329 runs at an average of about 30 runs. In IPL 2021, he was a part of Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad. In IPL 2021, he scored 150 runs in 5 matches. During this his strike rate was more than 120.

Jason Roy has also been a part of Gujarat Lions (2017) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals/2018) in IPL. Jason Roy will also be a part of the IPL auction to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. His base price is Rs 2 crore.

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars scored 204 for 5 in 20 overs in this match played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Chasing the target, Quetta Gladiators scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 19.3 overs and won the match.

Jason Roy scored 116 runs in 57 balls with the help of 11 fours and 8 sixes for Quetta Gladiators. He shared a 62-ball 96-run partnership with compatriot James Vince for the second wicket.

Earlier Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars to bat. For Lahore Qalandars, opener Fakhar Zaman scored 45 balls 70 runs with the help of 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Apart from Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brooke scored 41 not out in 17 balls and Abdullah Shafiq made 32 runs. Haris Rauf, David Weiss and Kamran Ghulam took one wicket each for Quetta Gladiators.

With this win, Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, reached number four in the points table of PSL 2022. He got this victory after suffering defeat in 2 consecutive matches.

At the same time, the conquest of Lahore Qalandars stopped. Lahore Qalandars had earlier won their three matches. Now he has 6 points in 5 matches. Quetta Gladiators have 4 points from 5 matches. Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table and Islamabad United at number two after winning their 5 matches.