Pakistan Super League: Imran Tahir And Mohammad Rizwan Leads Multan Sultans to Easy Victory Against Babar Azam Karachi Kings

PSL 2022, Imran Tahir And Mohammad Rizwan Gives Multan Sultans Winning Start: Imran Tahir and Captain Mohammad Rizwan have given their team Multan Sultans a winning start. Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings lost the first match by 7 wickets.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) has started and in the first match, Multan Sultans made a winning start by defeating Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. In this match, South Africa’s legendary spinner Imran Tahir was the hero of victory for Multan, who took three wickets for just 16 runs in 4 overs.

After this, captain Mohammad Rizwan made the road to victory easier by playing a half-century for Multan, chasing the target of 125 runs. The Pakistani opener scored an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls. Multan Sultans won the match by scoring 126 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 18.2 overs.

Playing first in this match, Karachi Kings scored 124 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Opener Sharjeel Khan scored 43 runs off 31 balls. Captain Babar Azam played a slow innings of 23 runs off 29 balls. Apart from Tahir, Khushdil Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani also took 1-1 wickets while bowling economical.

7 batsmen of Karachi Kings came out to bat on the field but in front of the tight bowling of Multan bowlers, no one could do anything special. The strike rate of 5 out of 7 batsmen was well below 100. Captain Babar Azam also scored runs at a strike rate of 79. Barring Sharjeel, none of the batsmen were seen getting quick runs.

Chasing 125 runs, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood got off to a good start for Multan Sultans. Rizwan scored an unbeaten half-century and Shan Masood made 26 off 18 balls. Sohaib Maqsood also played an innings of 30 runs to take the team to the threshold of victory. Mohammad Nabi took 2 and Mohammad Ilyas took 1 wicket.

This season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) consists of 6 teams. A total of 34 matches will be played in this league, whose final match will be held on February 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All 6 teams will play each team 2-2 times. After this the top 4 teams will go to the playoffs. A qualifier and two eliminator matches will be played in the playoffs. Quetta Gladiators will face Peshawar Zalmi in the second match on Friday.