Pakistan Super League Naseem Shah took 5 wickets Babar Azam Karachi Kings lost match Sarfaraz Ahmed Quetta Gladiators creates history

Young Pakistan fast bowler Naeem Shah is the first bowler to take 5 wickets in a PSL 2022 match.

Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, created history in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. He won the biggest win of the season.

18-year-old young fast bowler Naeem Shah played an important role in this victory of Quetta Gladiators. He took 5 wickets for 20 runs in 3.3 overs. He is the 8th bowler to take 5 wickets in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Naeem Shah is the first bowler to take 5 wickets in a PSL 2022 match. Quetta Gladiators beat Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings by 8 wickets on the back of brilliant innings from Ahsan Ali and Will Smed after Naeem Shah’s slaying bowling.

In this match of Pakistan Super League played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl. The entire team of Karachi Kings, who came to bat first, was all out for 113 runs in 17.3 overs.

Chasing the target, the team of Quetta Gladiators scored 114 runs for 2 wickets in 15.5 overs and won the match. With wickets and most balls remaining, this is the biggest win of the season.

Earlier, 7 batsmen of Karachi Kings could not touch the double figure. Openers Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam were dismissed after scoring 10 and 32 respectively. The tail batsmen Amir Yameen and Imad Wasim scored 20 and 26 runs respectively.

37-year-old fast bowler Sohail Tanvir of Quetta Gladiators took 2 wickets for 29 runs. Mohammad Hasnain, Australia’s James Faulkner and Mohammad Nawaz also took a wicket each. Quetta Gladiators’ Ahsan Ali remained unbeaten on 57 off 43 balls with the help of 8 fours.

Will Smed scored 30 runs in 35 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. Captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed scored an unbeaten 16 off 9 balls with the help of 3 fours. Ben Duckett was run out on a personal score of 2 runs. Mohammad Imran of Karachi Kings took one wicket.

This is the first win for Quetta Gladiators this season. He has played 2 matches so far. After this match she moved to second place in the points table of Pakistan Super League 2022. At the same time, Karachi Kings had to face defeat in the second consecutive match. He is at the bottom of the points table.