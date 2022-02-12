Pakistan Super League Philip Salt scored runs at strike rate of 200 Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars recorded 2nd biggest win

Sports

Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: In the match, Multan Sultans chose to bowl. Lahore Qalandars scored 182 for 4 in 20 overs. Multan Sultans were bundled out for 130 runs in 19.3 overs.

In the 17th match of Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 52 runs. His win is the second biggest (in terms of runs) of the season. With this win, Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, moved up to the second position in the points table.

In this victory of Lahore Qalandars, its opener Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, England wicket-keeper batsman Philip Salt and young bowler Zaman Khan played an important role. Philippe Salt scored an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls at a strike rate of 200. He hit 2 fours and a six during his innings.

Fakhar Zaman scored 60 runs in 37 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. Fakhar Zaman was adjudged the player of the match. Kamran Ghulam scored 42 runs in 38 balls with the help of 6 fours. Hafeez was dismissed for 43 runs in 29 balls. He hit one four and three sixes during his innings.

In this match played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 182 for 4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Multan Sultans were bundled out for 130 runs in 19.3 overs.

For Multan Sultans, only captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (20), Shoaib Maqsood (29), Tim David (24 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours and a six) and Khushdil Shah (22 runs) could touch the double figures. Tim David’s name is also included in the list of IPL Mega Auction 2022.

Multan Sultans scored 58 runs in 8.3 overs and lost only one wicket. After this he scored 72 runs in the next 11 overs and lost the remaining 9 wickets. For Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Afridi 26 runs, Haris Rauf 20 runs and Rashid Khan took 2-2 wickets for 33 runs. Zaman Khan took 3 wickets for 21 runs in 3.3 overs.


