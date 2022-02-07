Pakistan Super League Shadab Khan Islamabad Beats Babar Azam Karachi Kings To Face Consecutive Fifth Loss

PSL 2022, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United Beats Karachi Kings: Shadab Khan performed brilliantly with both the ball and the bat to give Islamabad United their third win. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings have suffered their fifth consecutive defeat.

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 42 runs in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). This is the fifth consecutive defeat for Babar Azam-led Karachi. On the other hand, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad has won 3 out of 5 matches. In this match, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab first scored 34 runs in 19 balls and then took 4 wickets for 15 runs.

Karachi Kings have not yet opened their account in this tournament. This team of Pakistani captain Babar Azam has lost all its five matches. On the other hand, Islamabad United have won 3 matches and have reached 6 points and this team has reached the second place in the points table. Multan Sultans are on top with 10 points after winning all the five matches.

Playing first in this match, Islamabad scored 177 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Irish opener Paul Stirling top scored with 39 runs. Captain Shadab also scored a flamboyant 34 off 19 balls. In the end, Pakistani wicketkeeper Azam Khan scored 16 runs in 7 balls to take the team’s score past 170.

Chasing the target of 178 runs, the start of Karachi Kings was not special and on seeing half the team returned to the pavilion on 65 runs. Captain Babar Azam 8 and his fellow opener Sharjeel Khan returned to the pavilion after scoring 6. Mohammad Nabi played an innings of 47 not out off 28 balls but his innings could not lead the team to victory.

Karachi’s team could only score 135 runs in the stipulated 20 overs losing 9 wickets and Islamabad won the match by 42 runs. In this match, Shadab Khan trapped Karachi’s batsmen in his spin and took 4 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs. He led his team to its third victory with an all-round performance.

What’s up with the points table?

Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table with 10 points and Islamabad United have moved up to the second position with 6 points. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars also have 6 points and this team is in third place. Peshawar Zalmi have 4 points after winning 2 matches and the team is at 4th position. Quetta Gladiators have won just one match out of 4 and are in fifth place with 2 points. At the same time, Karachi Kings are waiting for the account to be opened and they are present in the sixth place.