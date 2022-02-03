Pakistan Super League Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars Beats Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi Fakhar Zaman Hits Half Century

PSL 2022, Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi Second Loss: Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi beat Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 29 runs. This is Peshawar’s second defeat. Rashid Khan scored runs in this match at a strike rate of 275

PSL 2022, Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi Second Loss: Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi beat Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 29 runs. This is Peshawar’s second defeat. Rashid Khan scored runs in this match at a strike rate of 275

In the 9th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs on Wednesday. Lahore’s 20-year-old pacer Zaman Khan took 3 for 32 in 4 overs to give his team their second win in the third match. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Shoaib Malik, suffered a second defeat in the third match.

In this match for Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman scored 66 runs in 38 balls while playing a half-century. Apart from him, Mohammad Hafeez also contributed with 37 runs in 19 balls. In the end, Afghan star Rashid Khan hit 22 runs in 8 balls to bring his team’s score close to 200.

Playing first, Lahore Qalandars scored 199 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing the target of 200 runs, Peshawar started poorly and opener Hazratullah Zazai returned to the pavilion without opening an account. After this Kamran Akmal (41) took over the innings with Hussain Talat. After this Haider Ali played the highest innings of 49 runs.

Peshawar’s batsmen could not do much in front of the bowling of Lahore Qalandars and thus Shoaib Malik’s team had to face the second defeat. Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi took two wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. At the same time, Zaman Khan took 3 wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs. David Weiss also took two wickets for 11 runs in 2 overs. Rashid Khan also got a breakthrough.

In this way Peshawar Zalmi’s team could score only 170 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars won this match by 29 runs. Zaman Khan was adjudged the player of the match. Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United on Thursday, February 3.

Have a look at the points table

If we look at the points table of PSL 2022, Multan Sultans are on top with 8 points after winning all their four matches. Lahore Qalandars have moved to second place after this second win. Islamabad United are third, Quetta Gladiators fourth and Peshawar Zalmi fifth. These three teams have won one match each and have 2 points each.

However, Islamabad has played only 2 matches, the rest have played 3 matches. Multan has played 4 matches so far. A total of 34 matches will be played in this season. Talking about Karachi Kings, this team has played three matches so far and lost all three. Without opening an account in the points table, this team is in the sixth ie last place.