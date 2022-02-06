Pakistan Super League Shahid Afridi Shameful Record Shadab Khan Took 5 Wickets Colin Munro Paul Stirling Azam Khan Hits Stormy Fiftys

Paul Stirling scored 23 balls, Colin Munro 24 balls and Azam Khan 31 balls for Islamabad United led by Shadab Khan in the 10th match of Pakistan Super League played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Shadab Khan took 5 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs.

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the 10th match of Pakistan Super League 2022. This is the biggest win in terms of runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

In this match played on the night of 3 February 2022, a shameful record was also recorded in the name of Shahid Afridi, former captain of Pakistan cricket team. Shahid Afridi, part of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022, conceded 67 runs in 4 overs and took just one wicket.

This was Shahid Afridi’s first match in PSL 2022. In no match in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL), no bowler has given more runs than Shahid Afridi in the allotted 4 overs.

Before him, this unwanted record was in the name of Zafar Gauhar of Islamabad United. Zafar Gauhar gave 65 runs in 4 overs in the match played against Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi in PSL 2021.

In the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League played at the National Stadium in Karachi, three players made a stormy fifty for Islamabad United, led by Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Islamabad United’s Paul Stirling scored 23 balls, Colin Munro made 24 balls and Azam Khan completed his half-centuries in 31 balls. Not only this, captain Shadab Khan, who failed to bat, wreaked havoc in the bowling. He took 5 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs.

Talking about this PSL 2022 match, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl. Electing to bat first, Islamabad United scored 229 for 4 in 20 overs. For him, opener Paul Stirling scored 58 runs in 28 balls with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes.

The second opener, Alex Hales, scored runs at a strike rate of 250. He scored 22 runs in just 9 balls with the help of 5 fours. Colin Munro remained unbeaten on 72 off 39 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match. This was his first match in Pakistan.

Shadab Khan could only score 9 runs in 9 balls. Wicketkeeper Azam Khan scored 65 runs in 35 balls with the help of 2 fours and 6 sixes. For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Nawaz took 2 wickets for 32 runs. James Faulkner also managed to take a wicket.

Chasing the target, the team of Quetta Gladiators could only manage 186 runs for 10 wickets in 19.3 overs. From his side, only opener Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and James Faulkner were able to bat a few ticks.

Ahsan Ali scored 50 runs in 27 balls with the help of 8 fours and a six. Mohammad Nawaz was dismissed for 47 runs in 22 balls with the help of 2 fours and 5 sixes. James Faulkner made 30 not out in 14 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed 11, Ben Duckett 11 and Abdul Bengalzai were dismissed for 14 runs. Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr took 2 wickets each for Islamabad United. Waqas Maqsood took a wicket.