Pakistan Super League Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi Completes Winning Hattrick Mohammad Haris Hits 18 Balls Fifty

The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) was very exciting between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. In this thorny competition, Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar defeated in the last and won the match by 10 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Haris showed a great game for Peshawar in this match.

Haris smashed Islamabad’s bowling attack with a knock of 70 off 32 balls. In this innings, the Pakistani wicketkeeper had completed his half-century in 18 balls. His swashbuckling innings included 7 fours and 5 sixes. After this Yasir Khan (35) and Shoaib Malik (38) also made important contributions, taking Peshawar’s score to 200.

Playing first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 206 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. Almost all bowlers from Islamabad proved to be expensive. Faheem Ashraf took 3 and Waqas Maqsood took 2 wickets. De Lange, Liam Dawson and Zahir Khan also had a success each.

After this, Islamabad started chasing the target of 207 runs. The team had crossed the 50 mark in the fourth over itself. But in the same over, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz became a victim of Salman Irshad by playing a blistering innings of 46 runs off 19 balls. After losing the first wicket for 54 runs, the team’s score became 3 for 89.

Then United wicketkeeper Azam Khan took the lead, who responded well to the innings of his opposition counterpart. Azam scored 85 runs in 45 balls which included 6 fours and 7 sixes. But apart from him no other batsman could do anything special. After holding the innings till the end, Azam Khan became the victim of Wahab Riaz on the first ball of the 19th over.

From here the match changed and Peshawar Zalmi’s return was made by his captain by taking Azam’s wicket. Islamabad’s team could score 196 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets and fell 10 runs behind the target. Captain Wahab Riaz and fellow bowler Salman Irshad took a brilliant 4-4 overs for Peshawar. Irshad took 3 and Riaz took 2 wickets. Talat and Cutting also got one success each.

Jalmi scored a hat-trick of victory

This is Peshawar Zalmi’s third consecutive win and fifth win in the tournament. The team led by Wahab Riaz has won 5 out of 9 matches and is on the third position in the points table with 10 points. Multan Sultans are on top with 14 points and Lahore Qalandars are second with 10 points after winning 5 out of 7 matches.

After losing this match, Islamabad United are left with 8 points and are in fourth place. Islamabad has won 4 out of 8 matches and has lost four. Quetta Gladiators have won 3 out of 8 matches and lost 5. With 6 points this team is in fifth place. Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings are in the worst condition and the team has lost all 8 matches. Babar’s team is in last place without any points.