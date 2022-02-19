Pakistan Super League Sohail Tanvir Gets Answer From ben cutting after four Years IPL Auction Star Liam Livingstone Gets Duck

Sports

PSL 2022, Sohail Tanveer vs Ben Cutting: In the 22nd match of PSL 2022, where IPL Mega Auction star Liam Livingstone could not even open the account, Sohail Tanveer was answered in his style by Ben Cutting after four years. Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators to register their fourth win in this match.

In the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022), Shoaib Malik’s team Peshawar Zalmi defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by 24 runs on Tuesday. This was the fourth victory of this team under the captaincy of Wahab Riaz. During this match, a four-year-old dispute between Quetta’s bowler Sohail Tanvir and Zalmi’s Australian batsman Ben Cutting appeared to be fresh.

In fact, the four-year-old incident was also of PSL when in 2018 Sohail Tanvir took an objectionable action after taking the wicket of Cutting. At the same time, in this match of 2022, the Australian batsman played a quick innings of 36 runs in 14 balls. During this innings, he hit two sixes one after the other over Pakistani bowler Sohail Tanvir and did the same action as Tanveer did in 2018.

Talking about this match, Peshawar had scored 185 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs while playing first. Senior player Shoaib Malik played a brilliant half-century of 58 runs in 41 balls. Apart from him, Hussain Talat also scored 51 runs in 33 balls. After this, in the end Ben Cutting’s innings of 1 four and sixes took the score to 180. Liam Livingstone, the most expensive foreigner of IPL Mega Auction, could not even open his account.

When Quetta Gladiators came out to chase, there were high expectations from Jason Roy and Will Smeed. Roy became the victim of compatriot Liam Livingstone, who made a splash in the IPL auction by scoring just 13 runs. After this James Vince could not even open the account and he was sent back to the pavilion by Usman Qadir. Sarfaraz Ahmed (25) supported Smed to some extent but he too became a victim of Talat.

Wickets kept falling from the other end and opener Smed held one end. Smed played a brilliant innings of 99 runs in 60 balls but could not get his team to victory. Quetta lost their sixth wicket in the form of Smed for 154 runs. The entire team could score only 161 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. Usman Qadir took 3 and Salman Irshad took two wickets for Peshawar. Livingstone, Talat and Captain Riaz got one success each.

Talking about the points table, this was Peshawar Zalmi’s fourth win in 8 matches. The team which has lost four matches has 8 points and is fourth in the table. Above that Islamabad United also have 8 points but they have played one match less and their net run rate is better. This is the fifth loss for Quetta Gladiators in 8 matches and they are in fifth place with 6 points.

Karachi Kings have had the worst form in the entire tournament. This team has played 7 matches and lost all seven. So far this team has not been able to open the account and is at the last ie sixth place in the table. Multan Sultans are on top with 12 points after winning 6 out of 7 matches. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars have won 5 out of 7 matches and with 10 points, the team is present in the second place.


