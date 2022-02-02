Pakistan Super League: Tim David Played 29 Balls 71 Runs Inning Multan Sultans Consecutive Fourth Win

PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Beats Islamabad United: In the 8th match of PSL 2022, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs. Tim David played an innings of 71 runs off 29 balls.

In the 8th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 20 runs. Playing first in this match, the team led by Mohammad Rizwan scored 217 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Singapore batsman Tim David played a brilliant innings of 71 runs off 29 balls and took the team’s score to 200.

Apart from David, Riley Rosso also scored 67 runs in 35 balls which included 4 fours and 6 sixes. Singapore player Tim David also hit 6 fours and 6 sixes in his innings of 71 runs. Opener Shan Masood also contributed 43 runs in 31 balls. Mohammad Wasim, De Lange and Hasan Ali took a wicket each for Islamabad.

Chasing the target of 218 runs, Islamabad United had a slow start. Captain Shadab Khan played the highest innings of 91 runs in 42 balls. All the players contributed few runs but this contribution was not enough and the team was all out for 197 runs in 19.4 overs. Khushdil Shah took 4 wickets for 35 runs in 4 overs.

This was the fourth consecutive win for Multan Sultans and the team is at the top of the points table with 8 points after winning all the four matches. At the same time, this was Islamabad’s first defeat in the second match and this team is second in the table. Quetta Gladiators are third, Lahore Qalandars fourth and Peshawar Zalmi fifth. These three teams also have 2 points each. Karachi Kings are in the last ie sixth place after losing all their three matches.

It is worth noting that this season of PSL consists of 6 teams. A total of 34 matches will be played in this league, whose final match will be held on 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All 6 teams will play each team 2-2 times. After this the top 4 teams will go to the playoffs. Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars in the 9th match of the league on Wednesday, February 2.