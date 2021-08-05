Pakistan Supreme Court calls attack on Hindu Temple unacceptable asks how would have Muslims felt if a mosque was demolished

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday pulled up authorities and ordered the arrest of the culprits for failing to stop an attack on a Hindu temple in a remote city in Punjab province. The court said that this incident has tarnished the image of the country abroad. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the matter in Islamabad. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter on Thursday after Dr. Ramesh Kumar, the patron head of the Pakistan Hindu Parishad, met the Chief Justice.

Hundreds of people carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked a temple in Bhong area in Rahimyar Khan district of Punjab province, burnt parts of it and broke the idols. They attacked the temple to protest the release by a court of a nine-year-old Hindu boy who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local school.

According to a report in Geo News, the Chief Justice asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, “What were the administration and police doing when the temple was attacked?” There is serious damage to the image. Ghani said that the priority of the administration was to protect the houses of 70 Hindus around the temple. The Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Superintendent of Police were present at the spot, he said.

The Chief Justice was not satisfied with the reply and said, “If the commissioner, deputy commissioner and district police officers cannot work, they should be removed.” And did not even think that this would tarnish the image of the country abroad.

“A Hindu temple was demolished and imagine how they must have felt. Imagine what would have been the reaction of the Muslims if the mosque was damaged.

The IGP tried to pacify the bench saying that a case has been registered and terrorism sections have also been added in the FIR. To this, Justice Qazi Amin, who was part of the bench, asked whether any arrests had been made. When the IGP replied in the negative, Justice Amin said it showed that the police had failed to discharge its responsibility. The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the commissioner of Rahimyar Khan Division and sought a report from the IGP and the chief secretary within a week.

When Additional Attorney General Suhail Mahmood tried to intervene, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken cognizance of the incident and ordered the police to take strict action against the attackers, the Chief Justice replied that the court would deal with the legal aspects of the case. Will look into The hearing of the case has been adjourned till August 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack. The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan. The resolution said that the House strongly condemns the attack on the temple and reassures the Hindu community and the Pakistan Hindu Parishad of their safety.

Significantly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on the Ganesh temple and promised that his government will restore the temple. India on Thursday summoned the in-charge of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the incident. Hindus are the largest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, there are 7.5 million Hindus living in Pakistan. However, there are more than 9 million Hindus living in the country according to the community.





