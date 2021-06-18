Pakistan Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Premier Nawaz Sharif On Medical Ground Mk | Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif gets 6 weeks bail on medical ground

(*6*)







Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been launched from jail. The Supreme Court of the nation had accepted his bail plea for six weeks on medical grounds a day earlier i.e. on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was lodged in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since December final yr (2018). He has been sentenced to seven years in jail within the Al-Azizia Step Mill corruption case.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has pleaded harmless on this case.

In line with Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Sharif had had 4 angina assaults in latest weeks.

A 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa had on Tuesday accepted Sharif’s plea and allowed him to be handled at any hospital of his selection throughout the nation. Nevertheless, throughout this time Nawaz Sharif shall be banned from going out of Pakistan.

Former Pakistan PM #NawazSharif launched from a jail in #Lahore after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks on medical grounds. AP File Picture pic.twitter.com/zALklRpwbB — All India Radio Information (@airnewsalerts) March 27, 2019

Following the court docket’s resolution, former Prime Minister’s aides and PML-N activists gathered outdoors Kot Lakhpat jail in giant numbers and showered flowers on Nawaz Sharif’s automotive as he was leaving.

The Supreme Court in its order mentioned that based on many senior medical doctors, Nawaz Sharif has been affected by hypertension, coronary heart ailment, kidney illness. They could have a “average to average threat” if an angiography is carried out.

The court docket has directed Nawaz Sharif to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 50 lakh every and endure therapy and give up after six weeks.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has thanked the court docket for this resolution.