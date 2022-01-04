Pakistan: Supreme Court upset for not presenting the prisoner, said – otherwise, Imran Khan will be raised in court

Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday made a stern remark, warning the government that if the court order is not obeyed, they may order Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before him.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed made the remarks when the Additional Attorney General asked the court whether “the prisoner has brought Arif Gul from the detention center to the court?” In it he said that “Arif Gul is in the detention center and it is difficult to bring him.”

With this reply, the Chief Justice got agitated and gave a stern warning and said that the court has the right to summon top defense officials including the PM. A three-member bench headed by CJP Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the case against the detention of prisoner Arif Gul, who is accused of attacking a military camp near the Afghan border region.

Annoyed by the reply of the Additional Attorney General, the top judge remarked, “If he cannot be produced, then seal the courts.” CJP Gulzar also asked, “Why the issue of Gul’s citizenship has not been resolved? The investigation in this case is going on since 2019.”

The Advocate General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) remarked that Gul’s counseling and vocational training at the detention center has been completed. Justice Jamal Mandokhel, a member of the bench, asked, “Is the law under which Arif Gul was kept in the detention center now legal?” The apex court rejected the request for relief by the Additional Attorney General and K-P Advocate General.

Making his point, the Advocate General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa told the apex court that the accused cannot be produced immediately even as the traffic is very long. On this, the CJP adjourned the hearing till the next. However, Pakistan’s top court’s comment on Prime Minister Imran Khan has stirred the country.

