Pakistan: Take the first time in Imran’s army. Two Hindus reached the rank of colonel, Fawad Chaudhary told both his pride

7 seconds ago
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the army has promoted two Hindu officers to the rank of lieutenant colonel. According to Pakistan, both the promoted officers are from Sindh. Kailash Kumar belongs to Tharparkar district of Sindh. He had joined the army in 2008. Anil Kumar hails from Badin district of Sindh. He joined the army in 2007.

He has been promoted after getting permission from the Pakistan Army Promotion Board. On Thursday, state-run Pakistan Television tweeted about the promotion of Kailash Kumar. PTV tweeted, Kumar has become the first Hindu officer to be promoted to lieutenant colonel. On the other hand, Imran’s minister Fawad Chaudhary has described both the officers as his pride.

Hindus and people from other minority communities were not allowed to join the Pakistan Army until 2000. Hindus are the largest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, there are about 75 lakh Hindus living in the country. Most of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, tradition and language with Muslims.

According to the news of The Print, Anil Kumar has also been awarded the Tamga-e-Dafa. He spent 36 days in the Baltoro sector, the world’s highest post. For this he was given this award. Anil is 1 year younger than Kailash. Kailash was born in 1981. Whereas Anil’s a year after him. People expressed happiness after both of them got promotion on social media. One user wrote – This is Jinnah’s Pakistan, where minorities are equal.

The post Pakistan: Take Imran's army for the first time. Two Hindus reached the rank of colonel, Fawad Chaudhary told both his pride appeared first on Jansatta.

