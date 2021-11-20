Pakistan: Tension in Pakistani judiciary and bar due to the intervention of army and police, came face to face

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court clearly stated that the country’s judiciary never takes instructions from other institutions. The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association alleged that the security institutions were influencing the judiciary.

There has been a tussle between the judiciary and the bar in Pakistan over the interference of the army and the police. Both are seen coming face to face on this issue.

Pakistan’s judiciary and the Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday came face-to-face over allegations of interference in judicial matters by the country’s security institutions. However, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court made it clear that the country’s judiciary never takes instructions from other institutions. He strongly denied that the judiciary was being influenced by or taking orders from other institutions.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while addressing a program on ‘Role of Judiciary in Protecting Human Rights and Strengthening Democracy’ at the Asma Jehangir Conference in Lahore, said that the judiciary is functioning in an independent manner and there is no interference in it. Is.

Ahmed said- “I have never been pressurized by any institution nor have I listened to any institution. No one guides me on how to write my verdict. I have never taken any decision at the behest of someone else, nor do I have the courage to say anything to anyone.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association president Ali Ahmed Kurd alleged that security institutions were influencing the judiciary. He said- “A general dominates a country of 22 crore people. This same general has sent the judiciary to number 126 in the list of fundamental rights.

Justice Ahmed said that no one interfered in his work and that he decided the cases on merits. However, from the same forum before Chief Justice Ahmed, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah acknowledged that some of the Kurdish criticisms were correct. He said that judgments in cases like Nusrat Bhutto and Zafar Ali Shah are a part of history.

The Supreme Court had on different occasions upheld the military takeover of Pervez Musharraf in the 1977 Ziaul Haq case and the Zafar Ali Shah case in 1999 in the Nusrat Bhutto case. Athar Minalla was referring to this. The former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan said in an affidavit that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had pressured an IHC judge in 2018 to deny bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif till the general elections are over. Since then the top judiciary has come under pressure.