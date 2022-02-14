Pakistan: The accused of tearing the Quran was released by the police knowing it in front of the frenzied crowd, after the horrific murder, Imran was chanting the rage of the law

A middle-aged man was stoned to death by a mob on Saturday in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district of Pakistan. It is alleged that the person had insulted the Quran. The accused was taken into custody by the police but later taken out of custody in front of the police station in front of the crowd. As soon as the man reached in front of the crowd, he was brutally murdered.

However, now Pak PM Imran Khan is calling for the law regarding the incident in front of the police station. He says that this will not be tolerated. But they have no answer as to why only those who protect the law did not perform their duty. According to the news of Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn, the person killed tried to explain himself but the crowd did not listen to him. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a report from the IG on the matter.

It is being told that hundreds of people had gathered after the Maghrib Namaz. It is alleged that the person tore some pages of the Quran and set it on fire at the same time. When the police came to know, he was taken into custody. If the crowd did not agree, then left him. The angry mob hanged the accused from a tree. Then hit him with stones until he died.

In November last year, a mob vandalized and torched a police station in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Then the police had refused to hand over the person accused of insulting the Quran. In December 2021, in Sialkot, a Sri Lankan engineer was beaten to death by factory workers on charges of blasphemy. The matter had also cropped up at the international level.

According to a report, so far a total of 18 women and 71 men have been put to death for blasphemy. But people related to the case say that not all such cases are registered. More than half of such incidents have been found in Punjab province.

