Pakistan: The wedding procession reached home before the bride's lehenga arrived, the matter reached the court, know the full story

Angry over not delivering the lehenga before the nikah, the bride’s father dragged the city’s renowned designer to the court. In this case, a person named Khurshid has filed a claim of damages of Rs 51 lakh on the designer.

Actually, every girl wants her marriage to be done with pomp. In such a situation, she wants to make this beautiful moment of her memorable forever. According to Pakistan’s City42 News Channel, a case has come up in the court, which everyone is stunned to hear. Something happened in this case that the lehenga could not be delivered on time to the bride at the time of Nikah. After this, angry father Khurshid made a claim of damages of Rs 51 lakh on the renowned designer.

According to the news channel report, the bride’s father in his plea said that he had ordered the best and well-known design studio in the city to design the lehenga for the daughter. At the same time, the father has also told in his argument that we had already told the owner of the design studio that the bride needs a lehenga before the wedding.

Due to not getting the lehenga on time, her daughter was neither able to get the pre-scheduled photoshoot done nor could she attend the marriage properly. Apart from this, the owner of the design store also got us several rounds. That’s why we (the bride’s father) have filed a claim of damages in the court. At present, Court Judge Wasim Afzal has summoned the owner of the fashion store on January 11, while issuing a notice on the claim.