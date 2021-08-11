PAKISTAN to QUALIFY for WTC 2 & WT20 Final? says Akash chopra, got trolled on social media – Indian legend claims to have played Pakistan’s T20 World Cup and WTC finals; Watch Video

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has claimed in his show ‘Akashvani’ that this year will be good for Pakistan cricket team. Chopra claimed that the Pakistan cricket team will play the finals of both the World Test Championship (WTC) and the T20 World Cup. Some users are also trolling him on this claim of the former cricketer.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Chopra said, “Looking at the second cycle matches of the World Test Championship, or the World T20 group, it looks like Pakistan will play the final of both. He is with the Indian team in the World T20. He will undoubtedly lose to India but his chances of going ahead are very high. Is this the year of Pakistan? These two events will be the reason for the rise of Pakistan. Users are commenting fiercely on this video of the former Indian batsman.

Chopra further said, “I was looking at who has how many matches in the WTC and from whom. From whom is Pakistan playing the series? Actually three series are at home in WTC and three are away. You are playing these tales, it will make a big difference.”

The former batsman said, “Pakistan did not win against India in the World Cup. Won’t win this time either, but can beat the rest of the teams in the group. They lose to India, yet Pakistan can come forward after beating New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Chopra says that Pakistan’s record in UAE is better than other teams. Have played 24 matches from New Zealand to Pakistan. Of which 14 have won. Have played 8 matches from India and won only one match. At the same time, Pakistan has won a match against Afghanistan.

Users are commenting on this video of Chopra. One user wrote, “Pakistan in the final of the World Test Championship, what are you talking about. Did you put it in the morning? One user wrote, “Pakistan will reach the final of the World Cup when they reach the semi-finals. Whatever you say, brother.”





