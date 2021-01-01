Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka: Afghanistan series PCB postpones national camp and team selection

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stopped announcing the squad for next month’s ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka and for a training camp in Lahore from Saturday.Afghanistan is going through the worst crisis in two decades since the Taliban came to power. The PCB is awaiting confirmation of the series from the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The series will be played in Sri Lanka from September 3. The Sri Lanka Board is organizing the series on behalf of the ACB. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has not yet confirmed when its players will leave Kabul for Colombo, officials said.

The PCB said, “The camp will be organized and the team will be announced only after receiving the tour plan and schedule for the entire series.” The ACB is in talks with the Taliban and the US military to operate flights from Kabul airport.

The PCB had expressed this confidence a day ago.

A day earlier, the PCB had expressed confidence that political unrest in Afghanistan would not affect their ODI series, but the Taliban have given the green signal to the national team to play in Sri Lanka on schedule. A reliable source in the PCB said that they have received positive signals from the Afghanistan Cricket Board regarding the series.

Pakistan will leave for Sri Lanka on August 29

The Afghan players have started training in Kabul while the PCB has announced a training camp for the series in Lahore from August 21 to 28. The Pakistan team will leave for Sri Lanka on August 29. Currently, most of Afghanistan’s top players are in England and they are competing in ‘The Hundred’, which also features Rashid Khan and Mujib-ur-Rehman.