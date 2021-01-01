Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test Match Report Fawad Alam Shatak: Pakistan v West Indies 2nd Test Fawad Alam Shatak

Fawad Alam’s century and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s lethal bowling helped Pakistan block the ground on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies. Fawad was 124 as Pakistan declared their first innings at 302 for nine after tea on Sunday.The West Indies lost openers Craig Braithwaite (four) and Kieran Powell (five) and Roston Chase (10) by the end of the third day’s play. He is currently 39 for three and is 263 runs behind Pakistan.

Nkrumah Bonner was on 18 when the stumps were deflected while nightwatchman Alzari Joseph has yet to open an account. From Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken two wickets and Faheem Ashraf has taken one.

Fawad had to leave the crease on Friday due to pain in his left leg while playing at 76. The rain delayed the second day’s play, with Fawad recovering from injury.

Pakistan started the day at 212 for four but soon dropped to 231 for seven. Fawad completed his fifth Test century with the help of 16 fours off 186 balls. He was well supported by Hasan Ali (nine) and Shaheen (1).

Kemar Roach and Jaden Seal from West Indies took three wickets each while Jason Holder took two wickets. West Indies won the first Test by one wicket and took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.