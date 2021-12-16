Pakistan Viral Cricket Fan Cheers For Mohammad Rizwan With Banner Written As Rizwan Please Adopt Me Memes Flooded on Social Media – Who is this girl who told Pakistani cricketer

In the second match of the ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies, pictures of a Pakistani fan became quite viral. This fan had a banner in his hand, which read ‘Rizwan please adopt me.’

In the second match of the ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies, pictures of a Pakistani fan became quite viral. This fan had a banner in his hand, which read ‘Rizwan please adopt me.’

Pakistan cricket team opener Mohammad Rizwan is going through the best phase of his career these days. He also batted brilliantly in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Apart from this, his bat is also speaking fiercely in the T20 series against the current West Indies. Meanwhile, many Pakistani fans are also becoming convinced of him.

One such Pakistani fan appeared in the Karachi stadium stand and carried a banner that read, ‘Rizwan Please Adopt Me (Please adopt me).’ As soon as the photo of this fan of Mohammad Rizwan went viral, there was a flood of memes on social media. Many people also started having fun with Rizwan and his fan.

You will remember that Rizwan’s health had deteriorated in the T20 World Cup. At the same time, a picture of him was revealed in which he was leaving the hospital with a pillow. Regarding the same, a user wrote that, ‘They cannot walk with you (the fan) and the pillow together.’ Many people have made fun of Rizwan’s pillow.

Apart from this, a user reminded that they already have two children. Another user wrote that, ‘Babar’s fans are getting jealous.’ More than one memes about this picture are becoming viral on social media.

Who is this girl?

Social media users have also found the name of this viral fan. The name of the Pakistani girl who was holding the banner in her hand is being told as Eman. During the second T20 match between West Indies and Pakistan, this fan was seen carrying Pakistani jersey and banner at Karachi Stadium. This fan was shouting loudly for Rizwan.

Mohmmaz Rizwan is at the rising heights of his career these days. He has played 19 Tests, 41 ODIs and 54 T20Is for Pakistan so far. He has 972 Test runs, 864 ODI runs and 1552 T20 runs to his name. He also has four international hundreds to his name. In which 2 ODIs, one Test and one T20 century are included.