Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Cricket Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 -PAK vs AUS Semi Final 2 T20 World Cup Match Today latest Scoreboard, PAK vs AUS Semi Final T20 World Cup Match Score Today

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Score: The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup is being played between Pakistan and Australia. Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl in this match being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Prior to this match, 10 out of 11 matches played at this ground have been won by the chasing teams. In statistics, Australia has the upper hand in comparison to Pakistan. Pakistan has never won a World Cup knockout match against Australia. However, there is also a statistic that Pakistan’s team in UAE is invincible from the last 16 T20 Internationals.

The 2009 champions Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, is the only team in the current tournament that has not suffered a defeat so far. Last time in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup between the two teams, Australia had won a thrilling match thanks to the brilliant performance of Mike Hussey.

