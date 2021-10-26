Pakistan Vs New Zealand Catch Live Cricket Score on Oct 26, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 – NZ

Pak Vs NZ Live Match Updates: T20 World Cup 2021: If New Zealand manages to beat Pakistan today, India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals may be bleak. In such a situation, Indian fans will have to pray for Pakistan’s victory.

Live Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan Vs New Zealand: The 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is being played between Pakistan and New Zealand. In this match being held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl.

This match is very important not only for Pakistan and New Zealand, but also for India. India is also in Group 2 of T20 World Cup Super-12 along with Pakistan and New Zealand. If New Zealand manages to beat Pakistan today, India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals could be bleak. In such a situation, Indian fans will have to pray for Pakistan’s victory.

ICC World Twenty20, 2021 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 26 October 2021 Pakistan vs New Zealand 54/2 (8.2) BowlersORWKT Imad Wasim *3.2221 Shadab Khan12 BatsmanRB Kane Williamson8 11 Play In Progress ( Day – Super 12 – Match 19 ) Pakistan elected to field

Pakistan has a good record against New Zealand in T20 Internationals. So far 24 T20 matches have been played between the two teams. Out of these, Pakistan’s team has been successful in winning 14 matches. New Zealand’s team has won only 10 matches.

Pakistan’s last defeat against New Zealand was on 20 December 2020 at the Hamilton ground. Then New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets. After that on 22 December in Napier, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets. Since then both the teams are now clashing.

Both the teams are facing each other for the sixth time in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan had won 3 and New Zealand had won 2 out of the 5 matches held before this. Pakistan’s last win against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup was achieved on 23 September 2012.

In that match played at Pallikele, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 13 runs. At the same time, New Zealand achieved the last victory against Pakistan on 22 March 2016. In that match played in Mohali, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 22 runs.