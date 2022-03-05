Pakistan will remain in FATF gray list and instructed to stop terror funding

Pakistan will still have to remain on the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The FATF has acknowledged that funds are still being provided to terrorists, which needs to be stopped.

Pakistan’s troubles due to terrorism are not taking the name of lessening. In such a situation, Pakistan will still have to remain in the gray list of FATF. According to media reports, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has instructed to stop terror funding and money laundering. However, it is being told that there has been some improvement in his points.

For information, let us tell you that the Financial Action Task Force is a non-governmental organization. It was established in 1989 by the G-7 group countries in Paris. The main objective of which was to check terror funding, check money laundering and prevent fraud in international transactions. At present, there are 39 members in the Financial Action Task Force. This organization meets thrice a year.

The Financial Action Task Force also has two regional organisations, one European and the other the Gulf Cooperation Council. Let us tell you that Pakistan has been included in the gray list of Financial Action Task Force since 2018. It has been said in media reports that FATF has also said this time that Pakistan is not able to stop money laundering.

According to the Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan is still working to provide funds to terrorists. It is to be known that even in the year 2019, Pakistan was asked by FATF to take action on these suspicious activities. Apart from this, the Financial Action Task Force had also asked to stop terrorist activities in the country.

For many years, Pakistan has been trying to get itself out of the gray list by showing itself as a peaceful country. At the same time, the name of United Arab Emirates has also been included in the gray list of FATF. So far, with the help of countries like China, Malaysia, Turkey, Pakistan has been avoiding being included in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force.

Iran and North Korea are included in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Significantly, on March 4, a suicide attack took place in a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan. 57 people died in this attack, while more than 200 people were injured. The terrorist organization ISIS had claimed responsibility for this attack.