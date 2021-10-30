Pakistan woman journalist Sumaira Khan again trolled Harbhajan Singh for hitting 4 sixes by Asif Ali

Apart from Sumaira Khan, Pakistani journalists Ehtisham-ul-Haq and Ajmal Jami also trolled Harbhajan Singh. Ehtisham wrote, ‘Harbhajan Singh, 4 sixes in an over by Asif Ali reminded Shahid Afridi of 4 sixes.’

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is under attack from the neighboring country. This time the Indian legend was also dragged into the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. She was trolled by a female and male journalists from Pakistan. However, the legendary spinner also showed him the mirror. Advised him to learn English and asked if he was ashamed or not.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan achieved its third consecutive victory on the night of 29 October. They defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets in the match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. At one point in the match, Pakistan seemed to be deviating from the path of victory. He needed 24 runs in the last two overs to win. The target was not easy, but Pakistani batsman Asif Ali hit 4 sixes in the 19th over to give his team victory with 6 balls to spare.

Harbhajan Singh praised Asif Ali’s innings. He wrote in the tweet, Asif Ali refused to take a single off the last ball and showed a lot of confidence by hitting four sixes in the next over… Clean and powerful hitter. He also tagged his tweet on #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia.

On this kindness of Harbhajan Singh, Pakistani journalist Sumaira Khan’s mind was blown away. Tagging Harbhajan Singh, he wrote in the tweet, ‘Harbhajan Singh once again 4 sixes, need a walkover?’ Harbhajan Singh also gave him a befitting reply. Harbhajan shared a screenshot in the tweet. Harbhajan took a dig at Sumaira Khan through that screenshot.

It read, ‘Keep rolling your eyes maybe you’ll find a brain back there.’ Harbhajan also commented on the screenshot. He wrote, ‘I hope you understand this much English or can someone explain it to you in Urdu/Hindi? I think you should understand so much English by the way and at the same time a little shyness.’

Sumaira Khan then raised the issue of religion. Retweeting Harbhajan’s tweet, she wrote, ‘Uncle Harbhajan Singh, the day you decide to go to Kartarpur Sahib, then I will welcome you at the border. Learn to talk respectfully to woman from great baba ji…. We do this with our neighbors in Pakistan. We will also take you to the tomb of Baba Ji’s mother. Insha Allah.’

Asif Ali showed a lot of confidence by refusing single on the last ball and finishing it in style by hitting those four big 6 in the next over .. clean and powerful hitter ? #AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Kaka @harbhajan_singh I’ll welcome you at border, the day you decided to visit Kartarpur sahib the great baba ji to learn how to talk to woman respectably.. We #Pakistan walaas do this to neighbors Alhamdulillah. Will take you to Baba ji ki Maata ki Samadhi too ? Insha’Allah https://t.co/s95KQpCEuT — Sumaira Khan (@sumrkhan1) October 29, 2021

Other Pakistani journalists Ehtisham-ul-Haq and Ajmal Jami also trolled Harbhajan Singh. Ehtisham-ul-Haq wrote, ‘Harbhajan Singh, 4 sixes in an over by Asif Ali reminded Shahid Afridi of 4 sixes.’

Ajmal Jami wrote, ‘Harbhajan Singh pa ji! Tuwadi yaad aa jaandi iman nal, how are you listening, Ajkal?’ Let us inform that even a day earlier, Sumaira Khan had trolled Harbhajan Singh by tweeting in support of Mohammad Amir. Then Bhajji had taught a lesson well. Read full news here…