Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married secretly! Know what is the truth behind it

New Delhi. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan remains in the discussion more about her personal life than her acting. His name has also been associated with big Bollywood actors, out of which Ranbir Kapoor’s name has also been included in the list of his love. Recently, during an interview, he also suddenly disclosed the name of the boyfriend. Since then, now Mahira Khan has been in the headlines about her marriage that it is being told whether she has got married secretly.

Has Mahira got married?

Recently, Mahira Khan shared a video on which she was answering the questions with the fans. In the video going viral, earlier the fan had asked that he thinks Mahira has got married secretly. On this, Mahira Khan would show the fingers of her hand and say, ‘You can see the ring in them. It’s not like that, I haven’t married. She then asks Siri to call her secret husband.

questions on nose surgery

Apart from this, a fan questioned about his nose surgery. On which he justified this thing by getting the camera zoomed and said that it is not so. Many people think so but they haven’t.

Please tell that Mahira Khan married Ali Askari. After marriage, both of them also have a boy who is 11. They got divorced in the year 2015. Mahira Khan is now raising the child alone. Mahira made her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 with the film Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. His acting in this film was well-liked.

