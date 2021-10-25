Pakistani anchor trolled in support of Shahrukh; Social media users said – Those who walk on their own kitchens do not invite others to the feast

Pak anchor Waqar Zaka found it difficult to tweet in support of Shahrukh. Waqar had advised Shahrukh to shift to Pakistan, after which the users heard him fiercely.

While the controversy is going on regarding Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan trapped in the drugs case, on the other hand people are also seen coming in his support. For similar support, the anchor of Pakistan was given a class by the users on social media.

In fact, regarding Aryan Khan’s case, Pakistani anchor Waqar Zaka tweeted that Shahrukh should come to Pakistan. He said- “Shahrukh Khan sir, leave India and go to Pakistan with your family. What the Modi government is doing to your family is rubbish. I stand with Shahrukh”.

After this tweet by Waqar Zaka, Indian users and Shahrukh’s fans scolded him and scolded him fiercely. Targeting Pakistan and Waqar, people said that those whose kitchens run on charity, they do not invite others to the feast.

Sir @iamsrk leave India and shift to Pakistan along with ur family – this is bullshit what @narendramodi Govt is doing with ur family , I stand with SKR — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) October 22, 2021

Social media user @dtiwari2012 wrote- I guess you don’t know how much money Shahrukh takes for a film. Your country and producers can’t stand that… There are many Indians who stand up for SRK.

User @Awrajaa took a jibe at Waqar and wrote – Come to Pakistan, learn cryptography from Waqar Zaka. In any case, Waqar Zaka has to point his finger in the middle. Just to get fame in some way, this thing can be done in the mouth of the people.

Another user @Brownguy96 said – no use brother, here they are not getting movies. You know the condition of our industry.

@sathyanrrao wrote – It is not Dawood who flees to Pakistan. That’s Shahrukh! Millions of people love him, whatever his political views. His family is also going through a difficult period. So please take care of yourself.

Let us inform that Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by NCB in the cruise drugs case. Even after many attempts, Aryan has not been able to get bail so far. The role of NCB in this matter is also under question.