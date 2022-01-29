Pakistani boy shoots entire family under influence of PUBG game

According to the police, 45-year-old Nahida Mubarak had taken the pistol to protect the family. The accused had used the same pistol in the incident.

Everything in the world has pros and cons. The news is from Pakistan’s Punjab province, where a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his entire family, including his mother and two sisters. Giving information in the matter, the Lahore Police said that the boy Online game ‘Pubg’ He was addicted to this game and under the influence of this game, he has carried out this incident.

According to the Lahore Police, the bodies of Nahid Mubarak (45), Taimur (22 months) and two minor girls aged 17 and 11 years were recovered in the incident that took place in Kahna area last week. While the 14-year-old son was safe. Nahid Mubarak was a health worker by profession and was divorced. The police said that when the investigation was done in the matter, it was found that the 14-year-old son was the only son of the whole family. killer Was.

Giving information about the incident in his statement, the police said that, Nahid Mubarak often used to scold his 14-year-old son for his habit of playing PUBG continuously and not studying. In such a situation, even on the day of the incident, the mother scolded the boy, then he took out the pistol kept in the cupboard of the house and opened fire on all the family members including mother Nahid, in this incident everyone died.

According to the statement of the local police, the next day after the incident, the boy raised an alarm and the neighbors informed the police about the incident. In the initial police interrogation, he told that, “He was in the upper floor of the house but when he came down and saw him, he raised a noise.” A few days later, when the police again strictly interrogated the boy, he confessed that he had been there for some time due to ‘Pubg’. mental anomalies (Psychological Issues). In such a situation, getting fed up with the daily scolding, he killed everyone.

According to the police, 45-year-old Nahida Mubarak had taken a pistol for the protection of the family, whose valid license has also been recovered. However, the boy had thrown the pistol used in the incident into the drain, due to which it could not be recovered. But the clothes worn by the boy at the time of the incident have been confiscated, which were stained with blood.

According to the Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’, this is the fourth case related to online games in Lahore. A year ago in Lahore, a man named Bilal attacked his family for recreating a scene from ‘PubG’ (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds). fired bullets Was. In this incident also two died and three people were injured. However, when the first such case came to light in the year 2020, the then police officers had also demanded a ban on such online games.