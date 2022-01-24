Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar: Virat Kohli Marriage With Anushka Sharma Ruined His Game

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Virat Kohli should not have married now. Akhtar said that Kohli got married early.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricket stars in the world. Virat Kohli is also called his fans Indian run-machine because he has contributed a lot to the team. Along with this, many matches have also been won by Team India with the help of their excellent score. Although at times unfortunately, he always has to face trolls because of his wife Anushka Sharma.

Even the former Pakistani cricketer was now seen talking about it. Let us tell you that Shoaib Akhtar did not take the name of Anushka Sharma but he has termed Virat Kohli’s decision of marriage as wrong from the point of view of cricket.

On social media, where netizens every time blame Virat Kohli’s poor performance on Anushka Sharma’s head, now former Pakistani player Shoaib Akhtar has also called Virat Kohli’s decision of marriage as wrong for his game.

#WATCH , Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) …I wanted him to marry…after scoring 120 centuries…I wouldn’t have married…had I been in his place… anyway, that’s his personal decision..: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli (23.01) pic.twitter.com/aGRi82kxxE — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

In an interview to ANI, Shoaib Akhtar said, “If I had been in his (Virat Kohli) place, I would not have even married. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, this 10-12 years of cricket is a different time and doesn’t come again. I am not saying getting married is wrong but if you are playing for India, you must have enjoyed a little time. Fans are crazy about Kohli and had to keep the love he has been getting for the last 20 years.”

Further, Shoaib Akhtar clarified his thoughts and said, “Absolutely the pressure of marriage, captaincy affects cricket. There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you are at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat are over, now he has to struggle.