pakistani criminal jagga gurjar terror in lahore and collect jagga tax

Accha Shokarwala was reportedly patronized by Asif Mohammad Khan, the governor of West Pakistan. That is why Shokarwala was also called a small governor.

We often hear about political upheaval and terrorist incidents in Pakistan. In the midst of all this, there are some such stories which we are unaware of. Similarly, there was a man named Jagga Gurjar in Lahore, Pakistan, due to which the whole city trembled. Then a period came such that the people of Lahore used to pay Jagga Tax in his name.

The real name of Jagga Gurjar, who lives in Islamia Park area of ​​Lahore, was Mohammad Sharif. In the initial phase, Jagga was living like a local child but in 1954 the murder of Bhai Makhan Gurjar made him a criminal. Jagga’s brother had a fight with local miscreants at a fair, due to which Makhan was killed.

Jagga just had the ghost of avenging his brother’s murder. In the meantime, he found the murderer of brother Makhan and put him to death within eight days. At the age of 14, Jagga had to go to jail for murder. On entering the prison, he came across another more important aspect of his brother’s murder. Jagga learns from fellow prisoners that Lahore’s notorious crook Chaudhary Aslam alias Accha Shokarwala was behind his murder.

Jagga planned the murder of Accha Shokarwala while in jail. Then with the help of his comrades, Achcha Shokarwala was attacked twice. Two men of Shokarwala were killed in these attacks but Achcha Shokarwala survived. At the same time, before being released on parole in 1968, Jagga Gurjar had killed a man from Shokarwala inside the jail.

Jagga Gurjar, who was released during the tenure of Governor Musa Khan, came out and formed his own gang and started extorting in the butcher market of Lahore. He used to charge one rupee for every goat he bought. This tax collected by Jagga for a few months ‘Jagga Tax’ came to be known as Thereafter all the money collected from the butcher market was ‘distributed among the poor and widows’.

Whether Jagga Gurjar was able to kill Achcha Shokarwal, the real killer of his brother’s murder or not, is not confirmed in the documents or media reports. But his bad days started when Fatah Mohammad Khan’s officer came to Lahore as deputy commissioner. He along with SSP and SHO made a plan to control Jagga Gurjar.

Jagga went to Pakistan-administered Kashmir due to the news of police action. In July 1968, the police received news that Jagga had come to Lahore to meet his mother. The police, who had been waiting for several days, surrounded Jagga and his associates and he was killed in the encounter. Then many years later in the 80s and 90s, many films were also made on his life.