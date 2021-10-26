Pakistani journalist Arusha, who often comes to India on the invitation of Amarinder Singh, said – Heartbroken, I will never go now

The Pakistani female friend of the captain said on the link with the ISI that she has been coming to India for 16 years, now these allegations are being made. He said that people are dragging my name for their political purposes.

While Captain Amarinder Singh, who is under question over his relationship with Pakistani friend Arusha Alam, is presenting his explanation on one hand, on the other hand his friend has described these allegations as ‘heartbreaking’. These days the Captain-Arusha controversy has dominated the politics of Punjab.

Ever since former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amirinder Singh announced to form his own party, the Punjab Congress has become very aggressive against him. In this sequence, the controversy of his Pakistani female friend also came to the fore, who is now facing allegations of having links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. It is being told that these friends of the captain used to visit his house for years. She was also present at his swearing-in ceremony.

Arusha, who has so far remained silent about her relationship with the Captain and links with the ISI, has now reacted sharply to these allegations. Arusha Alam said that she is extremely disappointed with the leaders of Punjab Congress. She is deeply hurt by these allegations, and will never return to India.

Arusha further said that I cannot believe that they can fall so low. Sukhjinder Randhawa, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife, are trying to use me to embarrass Capt. Talking to the Indian Express over the phone, she said- “I want to ask them whether they have become so bankrupt that they have to drag my name for their political purposes”.

Regarding the politics of Punjab, she said that she cannot comment on it. She said- “But I want to tell them that they are trapped. I have a message for them. Please grow up and take care of your home. Congress has lost its ground in Punjab. Who replaces his commander in the middle of war?”

During this conversation, Arusha said on the allegations of links with ISI that she has been visiting India for two decades, for about 16 years, at the invitation of the Captain and before that, as a journalist and as part of the delegation. But suddenly he remembered those links now. He said- “When someone comes to India from Pakistan, there is a complete investigation process for him. No process was bypassed. They think all the agencies were giving me permission like that?”

Amidst these controversies on Monday, the Captain released photographs with Arusha Alam along with former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Yashwant Sinha, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. By releasing these pictures, he also raised the question whether these leaders are also in contact with ISI?