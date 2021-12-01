Pakistani model got photoshoot done in Kartarpur Sahib, India summoned the diplomat

India has taken a tough stand on the attempt to desecrate the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. In this case, the in-charge of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday and expressed his concern about the photoshoot of the Pakistani model at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. India termed the incident as sacrilege of the holy shrine. Terming it as a reprehensible incident, India said it expects Pakistani authorities to “seriously investigate” the matter and take action against those involved.

Images of Pakistani model Souleha doing a headless photoshoot for a brand of apparel at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on Monday came under severe criticism after it surfaced on social media for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Was. However, the model later apologized along with deleting the photo from Instagram.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi, in response to a question related to this matter, said that by summoning the in-charge of the Pakistan High Commission, India conveyed its deep concern to him about the incident at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The spokesperson said the Pakistani diplomat was informed that the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and across the world.

In November 2019, on the historic initiative of the people, India and Pakistan opened the Kartarpur Corridor connecting Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur with the Gurdwara of Kartarpur.

Some time back, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a summon to a Pakistani diplomat on the transfer of the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. The maintenance of the Gurdwara was taken away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and handed over to the new institution. The special thing is that there is not a single Sikh member in the new institution set up for the maintenance of the Gurudwara. Now the responsibility of Kartarpur Gurdwara has been entrusted to the Project Management Unit. Pakistan’s diplomats reached Delhi’s South Block at around 5:50 pm after being summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had said that, ‘We have seen reports of giving the work of management and maintenance of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to another trust ‘Evacuee Trust Property Board’, which is a Sikh body. Not there.’

