Pakistani Navy opened fire in the sea area of ​​​​Gujarat, one fisherman died

Pakistani Marines have opened fire on Indian fishermen in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast. Pakistani Marines opened fire on Indian boat in the sea area of ​​Dwarka in Gujarat. An Indian fisherman died in this. Six fishermen have also been kidnapped from Pak Marines in firing near Gujarat coast. The incident took place when Indian fishermen were fishing near Okha near Dwarka in Gujarat. At the same time, the boat of Pakistani Marine Commando came out from there. They opened fire on the Indian boat siren.

According to TV reports, this incident happened on Saturday night. The Indian boat was within its limits at the time of the incident. Another fisherman was injured in the firing. The deceased has been identified as Sridhar. His postmortem is being done. At present the matter is being investigated. It is not yet known where the kidnapped fishermen were taken. Actually, the maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea is not clear, many times both the countries arrest each other’s fishermen. They have to stay in jails for years without any reason.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has done such an act in the sea, it has already kidnapped Indian fishermen and seized their boats. After this act of Pakistan, tension can be seen again in the relations between the two countries. It should be noted that in March this year, 11 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan. Pakistan had alleged that these fishermen had entered its waters.

Significantly, India’s maritime border is 7516 km long. It includes the Bay of Bengal in the east, the Indian Ocean in the south, and the coastline of the Arabian Sea in the west. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are ranked first with a coastline of 1962 kilometer long. Gujarat ranks second in terms of maritime boundary. The coastline here is 1600 km long.

The Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police are responsible for the security of the borders adjacent to the sea. The Navy protects the outer maritime borders with the help of ships equipped with large warheads and missiles. The Coast Guard is responsible for the interior areas. It has its own helicopters and high speed boats. They defend their borders with urgency.