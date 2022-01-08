Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf admired MS Dhoni Emotional post for Captain Cool on special gift honored CSK no 7 shirt

Rauf is currently representing Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL). He made headlines on this Monday, January 3, 2022, when he took a brilliant catch from Renegades captain Nick Maddinson just over the boundary line.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has said that he is honored to receive the Chennai Super Kings number 7 shirt from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He wrote on his Twitter profile, ‘Legend and Captain Cool @msdhoni have honored me with this beautiful gift of your shirt. The number ‘seven’ is still winning the hearts of people with its excellent generosity. Special thanks to @russcsk for such support.’

Rauf also thanked CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan. Russell seems to have played a big role in conveying Dhoni’s gift to him. Reacting to Rauf’s post, Russell Radhakrishnan retweeted it.

Also wrote that Dhoni always fulfills his promises. The CSK manager wrote, ‘Whenever our captain @msdhoni makes a promise, he fulfills it. Glad you love it #whistlepodu @ChennaiIPL Champ.’

He first jumped the ball going for six and caught it. When the balance began to deteriorate, he bounced the ball inward and jumped outside the boundary himself, but returned inside the boundary within seconds and caught the ball before it fell to the ground. After this, fans and followers on social media tied the bridge of his praise. You can watch that video below.

Haris Rauf has played 8 One Day Internationals and 34 T20 Internationals for Pakistan so far. In this he has taken 14 and 41 wickets respectively. He has taken 4-4 wickets in a match each in both the formats.

He made his international debut on 24 January 2020. He has become a vital part of Pakistan’s limited overs team in no time. Haris Rauf also played a key role in leading Pakistan to the semi-finals of the ICC 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rauf is currently gearing up for the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Where he will represent Lahore Qalandars. The matches of Pakistan Super League are to be played from 27 January 2022. Rauf made his ODI debut on 30 October 2020.