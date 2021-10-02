Pakistani photographer ran to save the past

LAHORE, Pakistan – Before Shahid Zaidi was born, his father opened a portrait studio and captured the country’s budding history, before his home country was an independent.

His father, Syed Mohammad Ali Zaidi, captured a Hindu couple in 1939. The man wore a conservative double-breasted suit, with his hair cut short, while the woman wore a sari with dangling earrings and bangles on her wrists, which were contrasted with black. -and white negative.

The next year she captured a Muslim couple, listed as Mr and Mrs Mohammad Abbas, the bride in a shimmering shalwar kameez and the groom in a browband, an embellished headpiece, and a wedding turban. .