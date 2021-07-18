Pakistani Pm Imran Khan Called Himself Brand Ambassador Of Kashmiris

This speech of Pak PM Imran Khan comes in the midst of the upcoming elections in PoK on July 25.

Islamabad. Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan has once again raised the rage of Kashmir. In fact, during an election rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, Imran has described himself as a “brand ambassador” of Kashmiris. According to Pakistani media reports, Khan claimed to be the “brand ambassador of Kashmiris”, saying that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris.

read this also: 17 European countries recognized Covishield, now Indians will be able to travel unhindered

Referring to the Quran, the Pakistan PM said that he would continue to raise the issue of Kashmiris across the world as his “ambassador and lawyer”. Imran’s speech comes amid the upcoming elections in PoK on July 25. On the economic record coupled with rising debt, Khan in his speech lauded the economic model of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the “humanity first” approach adopted by China.

read this also: America may change intention to leave Afghanistan, expressed concern about Taliban occupation of Kabul

Imran’s attack on PM Modi and India comes at a time when Pakistan’s role in relation to Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan is constantly being questioned and Imran is avoiding it. He has accused the “RSS ideology” of stalled talks with India amid concerns of supporting cross-border terrorism. When media asked Imran whether talks and terror can go together. To this Khan said that he would tell India that we have been waiting for a long time when to live as civilized neighbours. But what can we do? The ideology of the RSS has come in the way.”