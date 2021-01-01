pakistani pm imran khan funny video: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video went viral, user said – he is Pakistan’s Pappu! – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video went viral, with a user saying he is Pakistan’s Pappu

Although many videos go viral on social media every day, some videos are very special and different. Because these videos go viral due to some mistake. Today’s video is related to the Prime Minister of your neighboring country, which you will also laugh after watching, because that is the case.

Whose video went viral?

A video of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone viral on social media, followed by a scathing mockery of the Prime Minister’s social media. Linked to case opening. He forgot the name of the place where Imran Khan had come for the inauguration. This viral video has been shared by a user named Amit Kumar with a funny caption. He wrote that I came here for the inauguration, but what ?? Let me read back … so let’s watch the video first to know the whole case.

What did people say?

This video is going hugely viral on social media, people are commenting on this video in different ways and they are sharing tremendously. Commenting on this video, one user wrote “Yeh PM ki halhat hai … Inki awaam pe taras aata hai” while other users are also making funny comments on this video.

This has happened before

Earlier, Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared a video on social media in which Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was addressing his country Pakistan and cursing the opposition. What happened next was pretty ridiculous. In this video, he forgot the line during the speech. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had no idea what happened next. Let us know what you think about both videos by commenting.