Pakistani Singer Farhad Humayun passes away due to brain tumour aged 42 in Lahore

By | June 10, 2021
Pakistani Singer Farhad Humayun, the founding father of Overload tune band, handed away in Lahore broken-down 42, reviews Daybreak.

The artiste breathed his final yesterday, 8 June, shared the band’s succesful Fb Web page. The put up reads, “The ultimate uncover Farhad Humayun left us for the celebrities this morning”.

Singer Atif Aslam took to social media to current condolences. He wrote, “Thanks, Fadi, for giving us colossal tune, impartial actual instances & for taking half in on my 1st album. Buddy, I used to be as quickly as glad abt our collab – I even keep in mind achieved the lyrics as properly however I did not know we would possibly most undoubtedly effectively not be in a educate to assemble it occur”. Aslam added that Humayun’s legacy will proceed to exist with no slay in sight.

Made in Heaven repute Arjun Mathur recalled all his recollections with Humayun and printed that that they had been childhood buddies. In a prolonged Instagram put up, he talked concerning the final trade between them and the technique in which they decreased their in-individual conferences on account of rigidity between India and Pakistan.

He additionally shared that his pal Humayun was as quickly as preventing a “cancerous mind-tumour” and had two thoughts surgical procedures. Inside the stop, Mathur shared that he’ll repeatedly fancy Humayun including that the singer will encourage him and his artwork with no slay in sight.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar “goodbye” to his broken-down pal by posting an emotional message on Twitter and referred to as Humayun a “fighter”.

Before Overload, Humayun had additionally original two barely only a few bands – Co-Ven and Mindriot. For these bands, he had labored as a drummer, reviews The Hindustan Circumstances.

