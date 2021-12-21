Pakistani Test Cricket opener Abid Ali complains severe chest pain while playing in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy hastened to hospital

Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain during the first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match. Abid twice complained of chest pain. After this his team manager Ashraf Ali decided to immediately get him admitted to the hospital and get him examined.

The match was being played between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. Abid was in pain twice while batting. When he returned to the dressing room, he was unbeaten on 61.

Right-handed batsman Abid Ali has reportedly undergone several medical tests. He is currently under the supervision of doctors. However, it is not yet known whether the pain was caused by any heart-related problem. Abid Ali is representing Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Former Test wicket-keeper batsman Ashraf Ali said, ‘He was playing 61 runs this morning. That’s when she complained of chest pain twice and we felt it would be best to send her to the hospital where she is being examined. He will have some more tests. Nothing can be said right now, the real situation will come out only after investigation.

Abid Ali made his debut in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2007. He has scored more than 6,000 runs in the tournament so far. He scored 231 runs while batting for Islamabad in 2017/18. Shortly after his ODI debut, he scored an unbeaten 249. He first represented Pakistan at the international level at the age of 31.

Abid, who completed 9000 runs in first-class cricket, recently joined the Central Punjab team after a successful Test tour of Bangladesh. He has been consistently performing well at the domestic level of Pakistan. He has played 16 test matches so far. In this, he has scored 1180 runs at an average of over 49. His best score is 215 not out.

Abid Ali is in excellent form in Test cricket in 2021. He has scored 695 runs in 15 innings in Tests this year at an average of close to 50. Abid Ali has also scored 2 centuries and 2 fifties in 2021.

In Test cricket, Abid Ali was last seen on the field during the two-match series against Bangladesh. Abid Ali played a key role for Pakistan at the top of the order. He scored 263 runs in 3 innings he played against Bangladesh and helped the team win. Abid Ali was also the Player of the Series in the series against Bangladesh.