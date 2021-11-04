Pakistani Twitter users accuse Afghanistan of match-fixing Shoaib Akhtarim Akram Waqar Younis lash out Waslopsided ind vs Afg match lopsided loss

The Indian cricket team won its first victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating Afghanistan on the night of 3 November. However, India’s victory did not go down well with many Twitter users in Pakistan. They felt that Afghanistan deliberately lost the match.

Pakistani Twitter users feel that they (Afghanistan cricketers) lost matches in exchange for money and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. However, now the cricketers of Pakistan have reprimanded such people. Also urged fans not to be a part of social trends promoting such ‘conspiracy theories’.

At the end of the Indian innings, Pakistani users started posting memes on Twitter. In these memes, Afghanistan cricketers were alleged to have lost matches for lucrative IPL contracts. Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, one of the greats of Pakistan cricket, have dismissed the allegations of match-fixing and deliberate poor performance against Afghanistan.

He urged fans to promote such social trends. He believes that such social trends promote ‘conspiracy theories’. Shoaib Akhtar urges fans to refrain from accusing Afghanistan of fixing.

He said, ‘It’s not right. Please do not follow this trend. “There are Sharia courts in Afghanistan run by the Taliban, so their national cricketers can be summoned on such allegations,” Rawalpindi Express said. Shoaib Akhtar told the Afghan fans not to lose heart on the defeat of their team. Instead, support them.

Wasim Akram agreed with Shoaib Akhtar’s view. He reminded the fans that India is a very good team. No one should be surprised by his strong comeback. Akram said this during the analysis of the match on a sports channel.

He said, ‘I don’t know why we choose to be a part of such a conspiracy? India is a very good team. He had a poor start to the tournament. Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in world cricket. The Afghan bowlers were probably a freeze. We should understand this.’ Waqar Younis also agreed with Akram’s assessment. ‘It is pointless to imagine such a thing,’ he said.