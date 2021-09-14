Pakistan’s double game: US says it will review US double standards with Pakistan

Pakistan’s duplicity in Afghanistan has exposed its face. He is no longer credible. Perhaps this is why the Biden administration has decided to reconsider its relationship with him. On the one hand, Pakistan continued to help the Taliban terrorists. At the same time, he kept giving the cake to the world that he was helping the Afghan government. The US is very unhappy about this. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the announcement at the US House of Representatives.

During the debate in the House, Anthony Blinken admitted that Pakistan has played a game on both sides. He misled the world. In view of this, the US will re-examine its relations with Pakistan. It will also determine Pakistan’s role in the region. Meanwhile, US lawmakers openly vented their anger on Pakistan.

Pakistan’s doubles match in Afghanistan is now well known. Questions are being raised over the Biden administration over Pakistan’s betrayal. People are angry about Pakistan’s game that has been going on for two decades. Blinken has answered these questions. He said Pakistan harbored Taliban militants, including Haqqanis. He was also seen cooperating against terrorism in many places. His roles and interests are contradictory.

Blinken has made it clear that if the Taliban-ruled government needs recognition or any help, it will have to live up to the expectations of the international community. In the future, the US will extend that expectation to all countries, including Pakistan. However, all US lawmakers have called for tougher action on Pakistan’s hypocrisy.

Some have called for an end to his status as a non-NATO ally (MNA). He has also been asked to stop receiving financial aid. Pakistan has pierced the back of the US. A large number of American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan. Pakistan squandered billions of dollars in the name of helping the US. Pakistan has also been warned not to rush into recognition of the Taliban government.

Friend of the Taliban, enemy of America

Senator James Rich made it clear that any country that supports the Taliban is threatening relations with the United States. Many MPs are directly talking about banning Pakistan. Recently, Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at American Enterprise, wrote that during a conversation over tea, a former ISI chief revealed that Pakistan was playing both sides on the issue of Afghanistan. On the one hand, it is helping the Taliban, and on the other, it is paying a heavy price for its cooperation with the United States. It’s like a jackpot from ISI’s point of view. The United States has provided about २३ 23 billion in security assistance and additional funding to Pakistan since the 9/11 attacks.