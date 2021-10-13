Pakistan’s Harnai shaken by strong earthquake, buildings collapsed, at least 20 killed

Strong tremors of earthquake were felt in Harnai area of ​​Pakistan on Thursday morning. Its effect was also seen in neighboring Afghanistan including Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Pakistan on Thursday morning. At least 20 people are reported to have died in this. Let us tell that these tremors of earthquake came in Harnai of Balochistan province of Pakistan. Its intensity was recorded 6 on the Richter scale, due to which many houses have been damaged. More than 200 people have been injured in this. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at around 3:30 in the morning, when people were sleeping in their homes.

“At least 20 dead and more than 200 injured in the earthquake that struck southern Pakistan this morning,” Reuters quotes Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir as saying — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

In this regard, the Director General of the Disaster Management Authority Nasir Nasir told Reuters that, “At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the earthquake that hit southern Pakistan this morning.”

The death toll in the strong aftershocks of the earthquake in Harnai area of ​​Pakistan is currently being told 20, but may increase further. Many houses have been damaged in this. Please tell that Harnai comes in Balochistan, Pakistan. The intensity of the earthquake was very strong and damage has been done in many adjoining districts. At the same time, its effect was also seen in neighboring Afghanistan including Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Minister in Pakistan government Mir Zia Ullah said that the rescue operation is going on, the death toll may rise further. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Harnai in Balochistan province and are undergoing treatment.

Earthquake tremors in Afghanistan also: Apart from Pakistan, the tremors of the earthquake were felt in Kabul North-East, the capital of Afghanistan, at around 6:40 am on Thursday. Its intensity was 4.2 on the Richter scale.

Earlier in October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed nearly 400 people in rough terrain. A 7.6-magnitude earthquake also struck Pakistan on October 8, 2005.