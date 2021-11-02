Pakistan’s NSA refused to come to India, Doval had called a meeting to discuss Afghanistan

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said that he will not travel to India for the November 10 summit on Afghanistan. He rejected India’s role as a peacemaker in Afghanistan. He says that history does not allow that we see India as a peace making country.

India had invited Pakistan to attend the regional conference on Afghanistan being hosted by its NSA Ajit Doval. According to the news agency PTI, Yusuf told the media that he will not travel to India to attend the conference on Afghanistan to be held in India on November 10.

Yusuf said that India cannot play the role of a peacemaker. Yusuf said that it would be pleasant for western countries to sit away from Afghanistan, but we have no option but to stay away from Afghanistan. He said that talking to Afghanistan is not a political matter for Pakistan, but a humanitarian matter. It is related to our national security.

However, earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had confirmed the invitation from India but said that a decision on its participation would be taken at an appropriate time. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan’s decision would be based on the current status of relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Since his statement, it was believed that Pakistan would take many such decisions on the occasion which would not be right from India’s point of view.

Significantly, after the capture of the Taliban, there has been continuous fighting in Afghanistan. Six attackers detonated a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday. At least three people have been killed and 16 others injured in the attack on Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital. No organization has claimed responsibility for this attack. It is the deadliest attack since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August. India had called a meeting of the NSA to discuss and resolve these things.