Entertainment

Pakkhi Hegde Kungfu training for debut Telugu film Mani Shankar | Pakkhi Hegde will blast with Tamil film ‘Manishankar’, preparations for action avatar begin

19 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pakkhi Hegde Kungfu training for debut Telugu film Mani Shankar | Pakkhi Hegde will blast with Tamil film ‘Manishankar’, preparations for action avatar begin
Written by admin
Pakkhi Hegde Kungfu training for debut Telugu film Mani Shankar | Pakkhi Hegde will blast with Tamil film ‘Manishankar’, preparations for action avatar begin

Pakkhi Hegde Kungfu training for debut Telugu film Mani Shankar | Pakkhi Hegde will blast with Tamil film ‘Manishankar’, preparations for action avatar begin

Pakkhi Hegde

Pakkhi Hegde’s first Telugu film, in which her character is ‘Mani’. Shiva Kantimani is in the lead role in this film.

Pakkhi Hegde Tamil Movie 'Manishankar' Will explode, preparations for action avatar will start

photo credit: Instagram

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Pakkhi #Hegde #Kungfu #training #debut #Telugu #film #Mani #Shankar #Pakkhi #Hegde #blast #Tamil #film #Manishankar #preparations #action #avatar

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment