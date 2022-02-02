Palak Tiwari told the truth of his relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan

TV’s famous actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has recently revealed that she and Ibrahim Ali Khan are only friends. He also told that both of them had met that night in connection with work.

Palak Tiwari, daughter of famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari, has been in discussions on social media for many days. Actually, Palak was recently seen with actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. During that time the actress was seen hiding her face from the media. For this reason, the news of his link-up with Ibrahim started spreading on social media.

When Palak hid her face after seeing the paparazzi, everyone started speculating that both were dating each other. However, this was not confirmed in any way. At the same time, actress Palak Tiwari has revealed why she met Ibrahim Ali Khan.

According to the latest report, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan met each other due to professional work. It is clear that Palak and Ibrahim are not dating. Recently, Palak was given an interview to ‘India Today’, according to which Palak and Ibrahim are good friends. Currently, Ibrahim is working as an assistant director in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and Palak now wants to work in some films.

At the same time, Palak and Ibrahim have common friends. Because of which the two met. During this it was also revealed that Palak Tiwari has got many offers after working in Hardy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijli Bijli’.

Let me tell you, on the night of 21 January 2022, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were seen together outside a cafe in Mumbai. After which everyone was surprised to see both of them together and started wondering whether they had gone on a dinar date. Right after this, both were seen sitting together in the same car. During that time, when the media saw her, Palak was seen hiding her face and Ibrahim was blushing sitting with her.

Talking about the work of Palak Tiwari, she is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Rosie’ with Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee. Let us tell you, this film was to be released in the year 2021 but still no news of its release has been revealed. On the other hand, talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, he will step into the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’.