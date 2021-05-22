Palestinian Anger With Israel Is Undimmed, Even With Battle Paused

RAMALLAH, West Financial institution — Lower than 12 hours after the rockets and airstrikes stopped on Friday, tear fuel veiled Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque and Israeli safety forces stormed the holy compound, an echo of the police raids two weeks in the past that preceded the deadliest preventing between Israelis and Palestinians in years.

In a Jerusalem neighborhood overlooking the mosque, the Israeli police tried to comprise a crowd of lots of of Palestinians carrying the flag of Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza. The police used stun grenades to ward off protesters who had thrown stones and fireworks at them.

And throughout the West Financial institution, Israeli troopers used rubber bullets and stay rounds to disperse Palestinians demonstrating after Friday prayers. In all, the Pink Crescent mentioned, 97 Palestinians have been injured within the West Financial institution and Jerusalem on Friday.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Hamas and Israel might need hit pause on the formal hostilities of the final 11 days. However the unrest made clear that Palestinians nonetheless felt they’d a lot to struggle for: If something, the conflict had solely infected the Palestinian quest for better rights and recognition, demonstrators mentioned, with the truce doing subsequent to nothing to deal with the broader inspiration for the rocket hearth and stone-throwing.