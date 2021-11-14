Palestinian Diplomats Targeted by Israeli Spyware, Official Says
JERUSALEM – The phones of three high-ranking Palestinian diplomats were hacked by military-grade spyware created by the private Israeli firm NSO Group, a senior Palestinian official said Thursday.
The allegations, which have not been verified by independent hacking experts, have sparked a recent scrutiny of the NSO, a surveillance company recently blacklisted by the Biden administration for supplying spyware to governments that use it to hack the phones of activists, journalists and lawyers. The allegations raise further questions about whether the Israeli government is using the company’s Pegasus spyware itself.
Palestinian official Ahmed al-Dik, the assistant foreign minister, accused Israel of using Pegasus to hack the phones of three senior Palestinian diplomats.
“Of course they are Israelis,” Mr Al-Dick said in a phone interview. “It simply came to our notice then. And yes, we blame them for the attack. “
He did not provide any evidence of such hacking or release a phone data log that would substantiate the allegations. He declined to comment further.
Another Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least two of the hacked officers were working on a campaign to prosecute Israeli officials for war crimes at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
The Israeli Foreign and Defense Ministry declined to comment, as did Israel’s internal intelligence agency, known as Shin Island.
The NSO said in a statement that it had no information about who the government was monitoring using its software. The company has previously said its customer list is private and the Israeli government will not say whether it has them.
The allegations, first reported by the Associated Press, followed a similar announcement earlier this week by international cyber experts who said they had found Pegasus on the phones of four Palestinian rights activists from an Israeli interrogation group.
The Israeli government, which licenses the sale of spyware to other countries, has denied using NSO spyware to target activists. However, according to Israeli policy, only Israeli authorities have the right to deploy spyware on the activists’ Israeli phone numbers.
The Pegasus program allows users to remotely and secretly remove content from the phone and monitor its calls, location and messages.
The NSO has been criticized for years for selling its software to clients used to target people close to Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by the Saudi government; Human rights lawyer in Mexico; Research journalist in Hungary; And two journalists from the New York Times.
Investigations into the company’s relationship with the Israeli government escalated last summer, after a global investigation revealed the extent of the NSO’s reach and suggested that Pegasus was used to access the phones of dozens of activists and journalists in several countries.
Last week, the Biden administration imposed restrictions on the company, barring United States companies from doing business with it. Israel, which considers software critical to both countries’ national security, has been lobbying for the lifting of sanctions.
This week, a U.S. court allowed a lawsuit against NSO for using the WhatsApp messaging service to infect dissidents’ phones. The court rejected the company’s claim that the company had immunity from prosecution because it had acted as an agent for a foreign government.
On Thursday, a new senior executive resigned from the company before formally accepting the role, further darkening the crisis.
Reported by Patrick Kingsley from Jerusalem and Rawan Sheikh Ahmed from Haifa, Israel.
