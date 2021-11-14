Palestinian Diplomats Targeted by Israeli Spyware, Official Says

JERUSALEM – The phones of three high-ranking Palestinian diplomats were hacked by military-grade spyware created by the private Israeli firm NSO Group, a senior Palestinian official said Thursday.

The allegations, which have not been verified by independent hacking experts, have sparked a recent scrutiny of the NSO, a surveillance company recently blacklisted by the Biden administration for supplying spyware to governments that use it to hack the phones of activists, journalists and lawyers. The allegations raise further questions about whether the Israeli government is using the company’s Pegasus spyware itself.

Palestinian official Ahmed al-Dik, the assistant foreign minister, accused Israel of using Pegasus to hack the phones of three senior Palestinian diplomats.

“Of course they are Israelis,” Mr Al-Dick said in a phone interview. “It simply came to our notice then. And yes, we blame them for the attack. “